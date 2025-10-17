Russia to regard Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine as hostile action — SVR chief

SAMARKAND, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow will regard the supplies of Tomahawk missiles to the Kiev regime as a hostile action which would significantly increase the risks to global security, Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.

"If it happens, Russia will consider this move as a hostile one. And such a step, if implemented, will certainly substantially elevate the risks in the security sphere - not only European, but global security as well," he told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"This issue, at least partially, was discussed yesterday during a phone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America," the SVR chief added.

On Thursday, US leader Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon. Trump also noted that the US cannot deplete its own stock of Tomahawk cruise missiles by supplying them to Ukraine. He confirmed that the issue of the Tomahawk deliveries to the Kiev regime had been discussed with his Russian counterpart.

On Friday, Trump plans to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in the White House. Earlier, the US president said that on October 17, Zelensky will ask him to supply the Tomahawks to Ukraine.