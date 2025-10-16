Putin tells Trump that Russian forces have initiative in special op zone — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his US counterpart Donald Trump that Russian troops have complete strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters following the leaders’ telephone conversation.

"In particular, it was noted that during the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have complete control of the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact," Ushakov said.

The Kremlin aide noted that "in these conditions, the Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist methods, striking civilian targets and energy facilities." "We are forced to respond accordingly," he added.