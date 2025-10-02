Detention of merchant vessels may lead to conflicts — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The situation with detentions of merchant vessels may lead to conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Concerning the fleet, this may lead to conflicts. I would prefer currently not to go into details and give food for those awaiting a harsh reaction from us," the head of state said.

Europe will get an opportunity to divert attention of its citizens from domestic problems and strengthen the factor of external threat allegedly emanating from Russia in case of official statements on Russia’s reaction to detentions, Putin said. Detentions of ships under auspices of the "shadow fleet" are non-legal because no such notion exists in international law of the sea, he added.