Anti-Russian rhetoric by EU, NATO testifies to preparations for provocations — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Anti-Russian statements being heard from the European Union and NATO suggest provocations are being prepared and are also being used to justify military budgets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing, commenting on the current anti-Russian rhetoric from the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance.

"All their statements indicate, firstly, that they are preparing a chain of provocations. Secondly, they indicate that they need to justify military budgets, the reckless and absolutely unlimited build-up of the military-industrial complex and corporations, and the justification of their failed foreign policy steps to create a zone of turbulence in the center of Europe, the open phase of the conflict around Ukraine, and manipulation in the post-Soviet space in general to suit the current situation and the interests of certain political groups in principle, in the space of NATO countries and to the detriment of the interests of their own people," Zakharova noted.