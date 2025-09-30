MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s envoy for the Kiev regime’s crimes, has told TASS that Ukraine seeks to cultivate the most tense atmosphere in Europe so that EU members agree to fund Kiev to continue the conflict.

“Kiev’s objective, together with European bureaucrats who have endorsed this approach, is to create the most tense atmosphere possible in EU countries, which will positively influence the mood of both voters and lawmakers and facilitate next year’s funding for the continuation of the bloodshed in Ukraine,” he said. Miroshnik added that Kiev has announced ambitious sums – over $120 billion – that must be found by reallocating money from social protection, healthcare development, and other budget areas.

“Political parties, the electorate, and European parliamentarians should all respond positively to this,” the diplomat noted. He stated that European officials are already in on the deal and will do everything possible to help prepare documents for adopting and allocating funds to sustain the bloodshed on Ukrainian territory.