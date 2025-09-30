Russian troops keep advancing in several areas near Krasnoarmeysk, says DPR head

DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russian assault teams keep advancing in several directions near Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk region, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

"In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, we see our units advancing in several key directions," the DPR head said.

Russian forces are also expanding the area under their control at the Dobropolye bulge contrary to the Ukrainian military command’s claims, he said.

"The enemy has claimed in the information space that it has erased and removed the Dobropolye bulge several times over. This is not true. Our fighters keep holding their positions and expanding the area under their control," Pushilin said.

Ukrainian troops have unsuccessfully tried to withdraw from their positions near the Kleban-Byk reservoir and have been destroyed by Russian forces, the DPR head said.

"As for the Konstantinovka direction, we see that our units have advanced and actually pushed the enemy towards the Kleban-Byk reservoir. And we also see that our fighters keep advancing in difficult conditions there and that the enemy has tried to withdraw from that inconvenient position. However, our fighters keep grinding down the enemy," Pushilin said.