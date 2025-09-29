Putin calls special military operation battle for ‘just cause’

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Moscow did the right thing by supporting the decision of Donbass and Novorossiya to reunite with Russia, and the special military operation currently underway is a just battle, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized.

"We did what had to be done, and we are proud of it. We supported our brothers and sisters in their resolute and responsible choice. Today, in defense of that choice, our soldiers and commanders go into battle, while the entire country works and fights for a just cause. Together we defend our love for the Motherland and the unity of our shared history," he said in a video address on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions with Russia.

Putin noted that Russians are united in defending their love for their homeland and the unity of their historical destiny. "We fight and prevail, safeguarding our vital national interests, our common memory and values, the Russian language, traditions, culture and faith," he emphasized.