Europe allows Kiev to carry out terrorist attacks for Russia’s ‘strategic defeat’ — Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the fact that Arabic is not prohibited in Israel, nor is Hebrew in Arab countries and Iran, yet Russian is banned in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Europe allows the Kiev regime to commit acts of terror, extrajudicial executions, and reckless sabotage in its obsession with the utopian goal of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Kiev regime, which seized power in the unconstitutional coup organized by the West in 2014, has set a course to eliminate the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, to legislate the eradication of the Russian language across all spheres - education, culture, and the media. Ukraine is the only country in the world to legally ban the native language of nearly half of its population," Lavrov said.

He stressed that Europe, "obsessed with the utopian goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia," remains silent about these actions. "For this goal, the Ukrainian regime is permitted everything - including terrorist attacks against politicians and journalists, torture and extrajudicial executions, indiscriminate bombardment of civilian infrastructure, and reckless sabotage targeting nuclear power plants," the minister underscored.

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that Arabic is not prohibited in Israel, nor is Hebrew in Arab countries and Iran. "Yet Russian is banned in Ukraine. I would remind you that Article 1 of the UN Charter calls for ‘respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion,’" he emphasized.

Foreign policyUkraineSergey Lavrov
Lavrov sees NATO not only threatening Russia and China but also trying to encircle Eurasia
According to the Russian foreign minister, discussions of global reforms should not ignore the fact that the situation in the sphere of international security has deteriorated
Trump administration to freeze four billion dollars in foreign aid
The Supreme Court has given its consent to suspend the allocation of funds
Kiev troops blocked near Kleban-Byk reservoir
"The Kleban-Byk water reservoir is a natural obstacle which prevents them from retreating, and the only way for them to receive reinforcements and munitions is the Aleksandro-Kalinovo road, which is already a kill zone, in control of Russian troops," the source said
Russia liberates Derilovo, Mayskoye in DPR, Stepovoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
The combat mission was completed by units of the West, East, and South troop groups
Russian planes in Kherson Region carry out 26 strikes on rear areas of Ukrainian forces
Su-34 fighter-bombers carried out strikes with FAB-500 M54 aerial bombs with a unified gliding and correction module
Russian oil exports to decline by 2.08% in 2025 to 240.1 mln tons — ministry’s forecast
Petroleum product exports are forecast to reach 125.9 million tons in 2025
Europe cannot help Ukraine without US support — Kallas
US President Donald Trump was the one who promised to stop the killing, the top EU diplomat said
Trump asks Supreme Court to review ban on birthright citizenship — CNN
Those decisions confer, without lawful justification, the privilege of American citizenship on hundreds of thousands of unqualified people, the channel reported
SBU issues arrest warrant for Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev
He is accused in absentia of violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Jason Derulo promises to add Moscow to his world tour list
During this visit to Russia, in addition to Moscow, American singer will perform a concert in St. Petersburg on September 28
Poland tells its citizens to immediately leave Belarus
The Polish Embassy in Minsk explained recommendations by the tense situation on the border and what it described as arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens
It is impossible to negotiate with US, it violates all agreements — Khamenei
According to the Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the US could bomb Iranian nuclear facilities again or assassinate senior Iranian military officials if Washington had the opportunity
Putin names strengthening Russia's sovereignty, security as priority task
"The regions’ efforts to support the defense industry are of paramount importance," the head of state said
Russian army controls most of Otradnoye, has begun clearing its outskirts — expert
In battles for Otradnoye, Russian forces are using combined strike tactics enabling them to advance along this section of the front with minimal losses, Andrey Marochko emphasized
NATO, EU declared war on Russia through Ukraine, directly participate in it — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that the refusal to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter was "a manifestation of neocolonial ambitions, which leads to increased global instability and breeds regional conflicts"
Idea of nuking moon-bound asteroid could be cover for lifting space arms ban — scientist
"Under the pretext of protecting Earth from asteroids, the United States appears to be seeking the right to deploy nuclear weapons in space," Leonid Yelenin said
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Ukrainian commander says situation on frontline complex for Ukraine
According to Alexander Syrsky, active combat is underway in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the Kiev regime-controlled territory in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic
IN BRIEF: What is known about collision between train, truck in Smolensk Region
As a result of the accident, a locomotive and 18 cars carrying fuel and lubricants went off the tracks
Moldovan authorities act lawlessly, will one day pay the price for that — Dodon
Sandu’s ruling party is trying to stay in power at any cost, said the leader of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc
Kremlin responds to EU proposal to extend anti-Russian sanctions without Hungary
According to the publication, the EC suggested extending sanctions by a qualified majority of countries rather than unanimously
Bomb shelters won't protect against Russian arsenal — Medvedev
"The Americans should remember this, too," the Russian politician stated
Russia has influence over Libya’s leadership, plays important role in settlement — UN
Hanna Tetteh noted that certain members of the Security Council and certain states "are influential with the Libyan political actors"
Russian forces destroy Ukraine’s UAV operators center near Kirovsk in DPR
Servicing personnel, UAV operators’ stations as well as equipment and supplying hardware were destroyed in the strike by Russian forces, the ministry specified
Israeli army now controls over half of Gaza City
The Jerusalem Post noted that in recent days, the IDF has intensified its strikes across Gaza City
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Kremlin slams statements about NATO's readiness to down Russian jets as 'irresponsible'
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, the accusations against Russia that its military aircraft violated some country's airspace are groundless
Lavrov points to provocative nature of US military action against North Korea
"There is no option but to return to a mutually respectful dialogue based on the realities on the peninsula in order to build a reliable framework for ensuring long-term peace and stability in Northeast Asia," the statement says
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Oreshnik deployment in Belarus is purely defensive move — Belarus’ top diplomat
Belarus had to deploy Russian tactical nukes on its soil "for security guarantees," Maxim Ryzhenkov explained
Lavrov tells UNGA Russia ready for talks on Ukraine settlement
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that Kiev and its European sponsors fail to grasp the urgency of the moment and show no willingness to engage in honest negotiations
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Moldovan authorities won’t be able to retain majority in parliament — Dodon
The opposition has a chance to form the future government, said the leader of the Patriotic Electoral Bloc
Lukashenko touts himself as 'Trumpist'
The Belarusian leader noted that Trump’s statements "should be understood comprehensively, and there is no need to attack him"
Lavrov notes importance to implement initiatives of Russian, Brazilian BRICS presidencies
According to established practice, the meeting was organized by the Indian side as the future chairman of the association
Russia imposes sanctions on British politicians, 'experts' — MFA
"The list includes individuals advocating for a tougher sanctions pressure on Russia and engaged in London’s subversive activities towards Russia," the ministry pointed out
Europe fears Trump to blame it for Kiev's military failure — newspaper
The Financial Times noted that Donald Trump has spent months trying to force Ukraine to recognize the territories it has lost to Russia
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Russia not to join anti-Korean communiques — MFA on Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
"Russia cannot accept the accusations contained in this declaration against its ally, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Russian forces liberate 1.1 square km of area near Kleban-Byk reservoir in DPR over day
Russian servicemen also defeated five Ukrainian brigades
European Commission proposes 140 bln euro loan to Kiev using Russian assets
The initiative will first be discussed by EU ambassadors on Friday, followed by deliberations among European leaders at a meeting in Copenhagen next week
Trump claims Turkey ready to stop buying Russian oil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can buy oil "from a lot of other people," US leader said
Syrian court issues arrest warrant for Bashar Assad in absentia — news agency
The former Syrian president faces "charges of intentional murder, torture leading to death, and deprivation of liberty"
Slovakia passes amendment on two genders, no more calling yourself a helicopter
According to the media, the constitutional changes were adopted with the minimum number of votes required by law
Lavrov expresses solidarity with Venezuela in face of growing interference attempts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared the categorical inadmissibility of using instruments of forceful pressure on sovereign states as an instrument of foreign policy
Russia has no intentions to attack NATO or EU — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also warned that any aggression against Russia will be met with a decisive response
Diplomat calls Trump's latest statements on Russia 'negotiating tactic'
Maria Zakharova said that it is "a political maneuver for talks"
Earth's natural uranium reserves will last for century — IAEA
Uranium reserves also depend on price, noted the company's Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov
Ukrainian forces attempt to attack oil facility in Chuvash Region — Nikolayev
The regional head noted that there were no casualties or threats to the population
Russian forces liberate four settlements in special op zone over week — top brass
The Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week
Press review: World Atomic Week kicks off in Moscow and Donald Trump unveils Gaza war plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 26th
US demanded to hand over all enriched uranium to delay sanctions — Pezeshkian
In return, the US was ready to give Iran a three-month delay before reinstating UN Security Council sanctions, said Iranian president
Russia's oil and gas revenues seen down to $206.1 bln in 2025 — ministry’s forecast
The ministry also expects that oil and gas revenues could grow to $215.2 billion in 2026, to $227.5 billion in 2027, and to $251.2 billion in 2028
Russia’s UN mission sees US, UK, France seeking to ruin Iran nuclear deal
The Russian diplomat noted that if adopted, the resolution "would have preserved the international community’s chances for a diplomatic solution to controversies in the context of Iran’s nuclear program"
If NATO downs Russian plane, there will be war — ambassador to France
"Quite a few planes violate Russia's airspace, accidentally and not accidentally. No one shoots them down," Alexey Meshkov emphasized
Russia expected Western readiness for talks with original participants in JCPOA — envoy
"We thought hopefully our European counterparts and the United States will change their mind and take the path of diplomacy and dialogue instead of their crude blackmail which could only fuel escalation in the region," Dmitry Polyansky said
US to redirect military resources from Europe to Indo-Pacific — Finnish president
European NATO countries hope that Washington will leave "key military equipment," including radars, on the continent
South Korean foreign minister asks Lavrov to protect interests of republic’s companies
At the same time, Cho Hyun called on Moscow to halt military cooperation with North Korea
Anti-Iranian sanctions, snapback mechanism to lose relevance on October 18 — Russian envoy
"As the Security Council failed to decide to technically extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, it will expire in accordance with the terms established therein on the date of completion of the JCPOA on October 18, 2025," Dmitry Polyansky said
MSF suspending activities amid intensified Israeli offensive in Gaza City
According to the statement, the organization continues to work in the south and central part of the enclave
Iran took all possible steps towards E3, US — Russian mission to UN
"No matter what Tehran does, Western countries keep issuing new ultimatums," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky pointed out
ZNPP has sufficient diesel fuel for long-term operation of generators in autonomous mode
According to the ZNPP management, the situation at the ZNNP is under complete control
Electoral authority bans Greater Moldova party from Sunday’s parliamentary election
Moldova will hold parliamentary elections on September 28
Diplomatic solutions to crisis surrounding Iran nuclear program remain — foreign minister
"Diplomacy will never die, but things have become much more complicated now," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized
Russia, Brazil sign plan for consultations between foreign ministries for 2026-2029
The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Minister Mauro Vieira continued behind closed doors
Lukashenko mentions possible construction of nuclear plant in Belarus targeting Donbass
Commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that financing is not a concern
Ukraine becomes Kiev regime’s testing ground for killing its citizens — Vodolatsky
Ukraine no longer exists as a state, said Russian State Duma lawmaker
Russian ambassador calls Moldovan election campaign dirtiest he’s ever seen
According to Oleg Ozerov, in terms of the level of lies, slander, and distortion of facts, the Moldovan campaign certainly surprised him
Wildberries sees potential in exporting Russian goods to China
Director for Government Relations Evgeny Etin noted the Chinese market's demand for high-quality Russian goods
NATO recognizes Russian army unstoppable despite all investments in Ukrainian military
The newspaper noted that Russian troops continued to steadily advance toward their goals
Ukraine’s permanent losses amount to 1.7 million people — Russian commander
Commenting on Ukraine’s possible offensive, Apty Alaudinov said Ukraine may choose Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria as its next target
US postpones imposition of sanctions against Serbian NIS at least until October 8 — TV
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that Belgrade was becoming collateral damage in the US-Russia standoff and warned that the cost for Serbia would be extremely high
Mercenaries siding with Ukraine most often fight in Kharkov Region, Donbass — expert
Boris Rozhin mentioned that a large number of Colombians were killed in Krasnoarmeysk
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Several drones spotted in skies of northern Germany — broadcaster
According to the minister, police have not ruled out the possibility of espionage or sabotage
Russia not reacting to 'unhealthy' remarks by certain politicians at UN — MFA
Maria Zakharova cited the example of the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, addressing the G20 meeting the day before "with yet another anti-Russian statement"
IN BRIEF: What is known about railroad blast in Russia’s Pskov Region
Governor Mikhail Vedernikov confirmed no derailment took place and no injuries were reported
Air defenses down 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
27 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov Region
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
Top diplomats of Russia, India discuss preparations for bilateral summit at year-end
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also scrutinized pressing topics on the international and regional agenda, notably the situation surrounding Ukraine
Iran's top diplomat calls on UN Security Council head to declare renewed sanctions illegal
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that any attempts to reinstate past sanctions must be rejected
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Russian Embassy in London warns of retaliatory measures if sovereign assets stolen
The diplomatic mission also noted that proposals to use Russian assets to finance "the military needs of the criminal Kiev regime" would only fuel "the continuation of bloodshed"
Russia declares return of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran illegal
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that the UN Secretariat has no basis for renewing the relevant mandates
Israeli attacks kill over 70 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past hours — Health Ministry
According to it, 65,926 people have been killed and more than 167,000 injured in military operations in the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023
Jeffrey Sachs calls European leaders ‘warmongers’
In his opinion, the situation is "very dangerous" because of claims, counterclaims and charges
Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Trump to provide his county with Tomahawk missiles — British daily
According to the report, it is currently unknown whether Trump plans to grant Zelensky's request
Russia resolutely rejects E3 statements about alleged launch of snapback mechanism
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stressed that the United Kingdom, Germany and France systematically violated the agreements
Lavrov held over 35 meetings in three days on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that today marks the culmination of the week
Russian air defenses down 131 Ukrainian drones over past day — top brass
Also two guided aerial bombs were destroyed
Territories Zelensky mentions in interviews are needed by NATO — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, these allies are working tirelessly to obstruct the peace process in Ukraine
Grossi says discussed tango, Argentinian culture and Milei with Putin
Rafael Grossi described his meeting with the Russian president on Thursday as "doubly important"
Zelensky is attempting to stage provocation in Transnistria — expert
It was previously reported that, according to information received by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the first group of career military personnel from France and Britain had already arrived in Odessa
Cambodia's Defense Ministry accuses Thai army of opening fire on border — Khmer Times
According to the newspaper, despite provocations, Cambodia will continue to strive for a swift return to normal life and the preservation of peace on the border
NATO instructors now present in Ukraine for propaganda purposes — Saldo
Kherson Region Governor said that the alliance doing everything it can to ensure that the conflict continues
IAEA chief reveals why agency doesn't play blame game when ZNPP attacked
Assigning blame, Rafael Grossi noted, would limit opportunities for engagement with both sides, while ensuring nuclear safety remains the IAEA’s primary task
World war imminent, if Kiev's false flag sabotage plans materialize — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova drew attention to reports in several Hungarian media outlets about Vladimir Zelensky's plans to carry out sabotage in Romania and Poland with the aim of blaming Russia
Netanyahu demands Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles be 'eliminated'
Benjamin Netanyahu recalled that Israel had previously caused significant damage to Iran's nuclear program
Russia alarmed by Western discourse on World War III as likely scenario — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that these figures undermine any efforts to seek an honest balance of interests among all members of the international community
Kremlin calls statements about need to "shoot down Russian aircraft" irresponsible
Dmitry Peskov noted that what is happening in the European environment is a "self-exciting mechanism"
