UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Europe allows the Kiev regime to commit acts of terror, extrajudicial executions, and reckless sabotage in its obsession with the utopian goal of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Kiev regime, which seized power in the unconstitutional coup organized by the West in 2014, has set a course to eliminate the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, to legislate the eradication of the Russian language across all spheres - education, culture, and the media. Ukraine is the only country in the world to legally ban the native language of nearly half of its population," Lavrov said.

He stressed that Europe, "obsessed with the utopian goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia," remains silent about these actions. "For this goal, the Ukrainian regime is permitted everything - including terrorist attacks against politicians and journalists, torture and extrajudicial executions, indiscriminate bombardment of civilian infrastructure, and reckless sabotage targeting nuclear power plants," the minister underscored.

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that Arabic is not prohibited in Israel, nor is Hebrew in Arab countries and Iran. "Yet Russian is banned in Ukraine. I would remind you that Article 1 of the UN Charter calls for ‘respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion,’" he emphasized.