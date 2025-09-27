Anti-Iranian sanctions, snapback mechanism to lose relevance on October 18 — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Anti-Iranian sanctions and restrictions under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 will lost relevance on the day of the completion of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) on the Iranian nuclear program on October 18, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"As the Security Council failed to decide to technically extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, it will expire in accordance with the terms established therein on the date of completion of the JCPOA on October 18, 2025. After this, any restrictions and rules it provides for, including those regarding the Iranian nuclear program, will lose their relevance," he said following the UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution by Russia and China to extend Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.