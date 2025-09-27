Russia declares return of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran illegal

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Any attempts to reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran that were in place before 2015, are unlawful and unviable, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Any attempts to revive the UN Security Council's anti-Iran resolutions in effect before 2015 are unlawful and unviable. I would like to emphasize separately that the UN Secretariat, of course, has no basis for renewing the relevant mandates [to monitor and implement sanctions against Iran]. Any attempts to do so would constitute a violation of Article 100 of the UN Charter and would force us to seriously reconsider our relationship with the Secretariat," he said after the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution by Russia and China to extend the Iranian nuclear deal.

Moscow and Beijing have done everything possible to "prevent a negative scenario in the development of the situation around the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - TASS) and provide a chance for diplomacy," Polyansky noted. "Now, all responsibility for any consequences and outcomes of today's vote, both for the situation on the ground and for the future work of the Security Council, lies precisely with those states that did not support our project," he concluded.

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China that would have extended UN Security Council Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the Iranian nuclear deal for six months.