Russia’s UN mission sees US, UK, France seeking to ruin Iran nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The United States, Great Britain and France are looking to derail the Iranian nuclear deal, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said after the United Nations Security Council rejected a resolution put forth by Russia and China to extend the JCPOA for six months.

"Regretfully, a number of our colleagues in the [UN] Security Council did not have the courage or wisdom to support our project. Their abstention [from voting] at least indicates misgivings about the destructive policy course being pursued by the United States, Great Britain and France, seeking to ruin the nuclear deal and put an end to the path of diplomacy toward resolving the crisis around it," he lamented.

Meanwhile, if adopted, the resolution "would have preserved the international community’s chances for a diplomatic solution to controversies in the context of Iran’s nuclear program," the Russian diplomat noted.