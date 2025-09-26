Russian Embassy in London warns of retaliatory measures if sovereign assets stolen

LONDON, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory measures if European countries move forward with their illegitimate plans to expropriate Russian assets, the Russian Embassy in London said in a statement.

"We are closely monitoring the development of these illegitimate plans. In full accordance with the principle of reciprocity in international relations, Russia reserves the right to take countermeasures," the statement said. The embassy stressed that "it is completely impossible to justify such actions by pseudo-legal grounds," adding that "no transactions involving Russian assets can be carried out without the owner’s consent."

The diplomatic mission also noted that proposals to use Russian assets to finance "the military needs of the criminal Kiev regime" would only fuel "the continuation of bloodshed." "This approach is not just cynical — it is direct evidence of complicity in the crimes committed by Ukrainian militants," the statement concluded.