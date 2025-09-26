Russian ambassador calls Moldovan election campaign dirtiest he’s ever seen

CHISINAU, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov described the current election campaign in Moldova as the dirtiest he has ever encountered.

"To be honest, I have never seen a dirtier election campaign. I have worked and lived in many countries, including those long considered models of democracy, such as France and England. There were, of course, attacks there too, very dirty ones. But in terms of the level of lies, slander, and distortion of facts, the Moldovan campaign has certainly surprised me," the diplomat said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.