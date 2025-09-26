Kiev regime’s thoughts about war, not peace — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's threats against Russia may demonstrate that the Kiev regime's focus remains on war, not peace, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"He [Zelensky] is making threats left and right, which sounds quite irresponsible and likely once more shows that the Kiev regime's thoughts are about war, not peace," Peskov said at a news briefing, commenting on Zelensky's advice to Russian officials to make sure they know where the bomb shelters are located.

Ukraine’s Zelensky stated earlier in the week that Russian state officials needed to figure out where their nearby bomb shelters were located.

In response to Zelensky’s statement Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev snapped back on September 25 warning Zelensky that if Russia unleashed the fury of its weapons arsenal, it won't do any good to hide in a bomb shelter.

"The junkie in Kiev said that the Kremlin needs to know where the bomb shelter is so they can hide when he uses long-range American weapons," Medvedev wrote on his Max channel.

"What that freak needs to understand is this: Russia has weapons that no bomb shelter can protect against. The Americans should remember this, too," Medvedev stated.