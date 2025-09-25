Putin receives IAEA chief Grossi at Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi at the Kremlin.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin and Grossi had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum at the Atom pavilion of the All-Russian Exhibition Center.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously told reporters that Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed the IAEA chief’s readiness to run for the post of UN secretary-general.