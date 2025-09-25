{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US President Trump’s initiative to halt bioweapons development 'is brilliant' — Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Peter Kovalev/TASS
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s proposed initiative to cease the development of biological weapons is brilliant, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The initiative itself is brilliant," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a related question from a TASS correspondent.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented.

"Undoubtedly, this is a very important proposal and it can only be welcomed. Naturally, the Russian side is ready to participate in this process of the global rejection of biological weapons," he said pointing out that Moscow supports Trump’s initiative.

"However, it is better to document it in some way, again, at an international level," Peskov added.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited StatesDmitry PeskovDonald Trump
Russia rejects all accusations regarding drones’ incident in Denmark — embassy
The Russian Embassy in Denmark also slammed the current situation as a "staged provocation"
Read more
Contacts between Russia, US to help avoid WW3 — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto added that the behavior of many European leaders shows they are more inclined to undermine peace efforts on Ukraine than support them
Read more
Lavrov meets Swiss foreign minister at UNGA
At the meeting, Lavrov told Cassis that Bern no longer has the reputation of a neutral mediator, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Iran confirms damage to nuclear sites after US strikes
Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami noted that Tehran has the ability to repair the damage thanks to accumulated experience
Read more
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Read more
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
Read more
Europe trying to secretly deploy weapons on the border with Russia — lawmaker
Andrey Kartapolov noted that anything can be expected from modern Europe
Read more
Poland reopens its border with Belarus — BelTA
On Wednesday morning, Belarus’ State Border Committee said it had received official notification from Poland’s border guard about the reopening of border checkpoints starting September 25
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia’s draft budget for 2026-2028
The budget's priorities are ensuring defense and security, as well as social support for the families of the special military operation’s participants
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kupyansk
The number of Ukrainian troops blocked in Kupyansk amounts to 700, of whom 250 have already been eliminated
Read more
Budget revenues in 2026 planned at over $480 bln — Russian PM
The focus on economic modernization and expanding the role of higher-value-added industries will therefore be maintained, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Read more
Crimea’s accession to Russia was a unique process, head of the republic recalls
According to Sergey Aksyonov, security of Crimean residents was ensured jointly by units from the Russian Defense Ministry and the people’s army in Crimea
Read more
Netanyahu reiterates stance against Palestinian State before US trip
The Israeli prime minister said that he would tell "the truth of Israeli citizens" at the UN
Read more
Moscow to host major international atomic forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the event, the Kremlin press service announced
Read more
Iranian intelligence obtains classified data on Israeli military centers — minister
According to Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, these documents contain data on Israel's previous and current weapons projects, projects to upgrade and recycle old nuclear weapons and joint projects with the United States and some European countries
Read more
Poland, Estonia provide no proof of Russia's involvement in air incidents — chief delegate
The destruction of a house in the Lublin Voivodeship actually turned out to be the result of a missile fired by a NATO F-16 fighter jet, Yulia Zhdanova recalled
Read more
Kremlin says Moscow well protected by air defense systems
Dmitry Peskov added that it is "quite obvious" that the Ukrainian armed forces always increase their activity levels before high-profile political events
Read more
Kiev pulls artillery, mortars toward Shandrigolovo in DPR — military expert
The enemy most often delivers strikes "in collaboration with drones" in the Karpovka-Novosyolovka sector, the military expert noted
Read more
Outlook on Russian LNG exports for 2025 downgraded by 4.3 mln tons to 35.7 mln tons
In April, the ministry published a document according to which LNG exports in 2025 were expected to amount to 40 mln tons, according to the baseline forecast
Read more
US expects decisive action from UN after Trump’s escalator glitch — envoy
As Michael Waltz stressed, the United States will not tolerate threats to its "security or dignity" at international forums
Read more
American reporter meets US nationals fighting for Russian Armed Forces
Pearson Sharp came to Russia within the framework of a press tour organized by the team of writer Zakhar Prilepin
Read more
Ukraine’s attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium sends signal to EU — diplomat
"It should come as no surprise to the EU when the Kiev regime will start to polish its terrorism skills more and more, this time targeting their own airfields, oil storage facilities and gas pipelines," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian defense minister holds meeting of technical council on UAV control system
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, central military command bodies, representatives of troop groups, research, educational and public organizations, and industrial enterprises
Read more
Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.8% in eight months to 431 bcm — Rosstat
Associated petroleum gas output fell by 4.6% in January-August to 67.4 bcm
Read more
Macron tells Trump Israel cannot defeat Hamas militarily
"Israel has killed Hamas’s main leaders, but at the same time, there are just as many Hamas militants as on the first day," the French President said
Read more
NATO ‘eastern flank’ turns into ‘eastern front’ in conflict with Russia — delegation head
"There is an increase in the activity of NATO and its member states’ aircraft near Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, as well as in the Arctic, which carries the risk of dangerous military incidents," Yulia Zhdanova stated
Read more
US not ready to toughen anti-Russian sanctions alone — secretary of energy
When asked in a Fox News interview whether President Donald Trump was ready to slap Russia with more sanctions, Wright replied that he's ready to move on sanctions
Read more
Russia successfully redirecting its energy resources to other markets — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that European markets were no longer "premium" ones for Russia
Read more
Number of those injured in Novorossiysk drone attack rises to 12
Earlier, city authorities reported two fatalities and 11 injured
Read more
Russia’s permanent mission to UN warns of existential risks for humanity from AI
First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said this technology "is not yet fully known or controllable"
Read more
Israel demands demilitarization, guarantees for Druze community from Syria
Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session on September 22 that his country "wants to avert a war with Israel, because it needs peace to continue the process of rebuilding"
Read more
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Read more
Lavrov, Grenadian foreign ministers discuss bilateral, international issues
At the meeting, Lavrov and Andall signed an agreement on basic relations between the Russian Federation and Grenada aimed at deepening interstate cooperation in the political, commercial, social, and cultural spheres
Read more
Global digital trade expo with participation from Russia kicks off in Hangzhou
A delegation of senior Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, will visit the event
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Situation at checkpoints ahead of Belarus-Poland border opening remains calm — TV
The Polish side is scheduled to resume operations at the border checkpoints with Belarus at 1 a.m. Moscow time [
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio confirm readiness to seek peaceful solutions for Ukraine
The two top diplomats have synchronized watches "on the entire array of topics of the bilateral agenda, including prospects for restoring social and political contacts"
Read more
NATO stockpiles nukes near Russia's borders, preparing for offensive actions — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, at the initial stage, it is possible that B61 thermonuclear bombs, which are currently deployed in Belgium and the Netherlands, will be shifted to Russia's borders
Read more
Russia firmly rejects expanding UN Security Council with Western nations
Kirill Logvinov noted that the current composition of the Security Council showed a significant bias toward Western states
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Two killed in shooting at immigration service building in Texas — ICE
The representative noted that on the morning of September 24, a shooter "opened fire on the facility this morning, firing indiscriminately at the building, including at a transport van in the sallyport"
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian Motor Sich production
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed an electrical substation that supplied power to Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Read more
Little by little, Russian sports interests to be taken into account — Kremlin
Russia must maintain its presence at major international competitions, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Powerful blast reported in Norway’s capital Oslo — Dagsavisen
According to the police, several explosive devices were found in the street, and one of them detonated
Read more
Russia, US must agree on direct flights, opening of visa centers — envoy
"Of course, direct flights greatly facilitate mutual contacts between businesses and people," Boris Titov said
Read more
CIS countries start modernization of joint air defense system
According to Lieutenant General Yury Dashkin, Secretary of the CIS Defense Ministers Council, the agreements that were reached are already being implemented
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Russian forces trap Ukrainian troops in Seversk fire pocket — DPR leader’s aide
According to Kimakovsky, Kiev has been trying to deploy reserve troops to that sector of the front line, and fierce battles are currently taking place there
Read more
Two wounded in Ukrainian attack on Russian coastal city of Tuapse
No damage to the city's infrastructure was reported
Read more
Kiev loses roughly 1,495 troops along frontline in past day — Russia’s top brass
Ukrainian losses totaled more than 535 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, two artillery pieces, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Rubio stressed need for steps toward peace in Ukraine to Lavrov — US State Department
According to the document, the US Secretary of State "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop"
Read more
Kiev should know that its position will worsen with each day of delay in talks — Kremlin
"The dynamics on the front lines are more than eloquent evidence of this," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
US companies ready to return to Russian market and also bring in new ones — envoy
Boris Titov also pointed out that the Russian market has changed over time, which is taking competition for American companies to a whole new level
Read more
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
Read more
Ukraine loses over 300 troops in Russian strike on training ground in Chernigov region
The source said that an Iskander missile strike was launched on the Goncharovsky training ground
Read more
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Read more
French servicemen already spotted in Moldova — Russian lawmaker
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu in her statement yesterday threatened the Moldovans with the loss of sovereignty of Moldova," Alyona Arshinova added
Read more
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Read more
Moldovan tycoon extradited to his home country, placed under arrest
Vladimir Plahotniuc is accused of creating and leading a criminal group, large-scale fraud, and money laundering
Read more
Early elections to Kyrgyz parliament to be held on November 30
On September 25, Supreme Council lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the parliament prematurely
Read more
Video of Zakharova’s remarks on Kazakh president’s meetings is deepfake — Russian MFA
The officials provided a comparison of the deepfake with the original clip for illustrative purposes
Read more
Kremlin slams idea that Ukraine can regain any lost territory as ‘wrong’
"The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every way to continue hostilities is, in our view, a mistake," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Putin offered to settle root causes of Ukrainian crisis, but West refused — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also recalled "the Europeans' harsh rebuke that Russia should not interfere in European security issues and that the Europeans would sort them out themselves"
Read more
Chinese companies, banks no longer afraid of secondary sanctions — envoy
"We hope this will also affect the financial sector," Boris Titov said
Read more
Russia’s industrial production up 0.8% in eight months of 2025 — Rosstat
In August, industrial production rose by half a percent in annual terms, while in monthly terms it gained 1.2%
Read more
Protocol to agreement with Vietnam on geological exploration, oil production ratified
The protocol establishes additional state incentive measures for Rusvietpetro's activities in Russia through the transfer of additional subsoil plots to the joint company and the establishment of a special procedure for calculating mineral extraction tax for these plots, starting in 2026
Read more
Ukrainian troops rig children’s bodies with mines in Dnepropetrovsk Region — expert
Igor Kimakovsky said that the enemy's moves "each time stun with their cynicism"
Read more
Air defenses take down 15 Ukrainian drones in LPR, no casualties — local leader
Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified strikes on the republic’s territory
Read more
Lavrov reiterates support for Serbia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty — Russia’s MFA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Kosovo with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric
Read more
Press review: EU seeks Russia-US dialogue disruption as Trump’s tariffs hit world in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 24th
Read more
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
Read more
Global crisis, tariffs on Russian oil, Ukraine deal: Trump speaks at UN
In his remarks, the US President declared that the world had entered "one of the greatest crises in its history" and placed blame on the United Nations for failing to resolve international challenges
Read more
With New START proposal Putin is 'extending his hand' to US — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin's "good political will, will remain viable only if Washington takes a corresponding position"
Read more
Kremlin displeased by Polish foreign minister's comments on country's airspace
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin treats such statements "appropriately" when no proof is presented
Read more
Kremlin slams Trump branding Russia 'paper tiger'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is more often compared to a bear
Read more
Netanyahu says recognition of Palestine ‘does not obligate Israel in any way’
During a conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, a number of states announced they had recognized the State of Palestine
Read more
Melania Trump rejects Zelensky's wife's request for meeting — newspaper
The high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York with the participation of about 150 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers
Read more
Brazilian president tells Zelensky there is no military solution to Ukrainian conflict
The Metropoles paper reported in May that Zelensky had been sending letters to Lula da Silva for over a year and a half asking for a meeting, filing six requests in total, but never received a response
Read more
Lavrov pushes for immediate end to US economic embargo on Cuba — MFA
Lavrov and Rodriguez "synchronized watches on vital aspects of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership" and "confirmed their mutual commitment to maintain the intensive political dialogue"
Read more
Panama Canal will forever remain Panama's, president tells UN General Assembly
Panama Canal accounts for four percent of global trade, servicing 180 maritime routes used by 140 countries
Read more
US begins to realize that deal with Russia helps avert WWIII — Crimean official
Georgy Muradov stressed that under such circumstances, in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to return to dialogue on equitable and indivisible security
Read more
Top Russian, Hungarian diplomats discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
The sides exchanged opinions on key aspects of the UN’s activities and pressing international topics, including the situation around Ukraine
Read more
Russia interested in work with Confederation of Sahel States — Lavrov
Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with the top diplomats of the Confederation of Sahel States: Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore and Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare
Read more
Fabricated Zakharova footage is low-quality fake, expert says
The deepfake technology in the Zakharova footage has been detected by the Zephyr system
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
Read more
UAVs carry out 80% of fire missions in special operation zone — defense minister
Andrey Belousov noted that the success of troop operations is largely determined by the effective control of unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
Two people were injured by shrapnel in the Rostov Region after a drone attack
Read more
Russian, Hungarian foreign ministers hold meeting
In an interview with ATV television channel, Szijjarto stated that he hopes to discuss the conflict in Ukraine with Lavrov
Read more
Trump’s ‘paper tiger’ remark about Russia influenced by Zelensky — Kremlin
"This view is in stark contrast with our understanding of the current state of affairs," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Europe fears Trump to blame it for Kiev's military failure — newspaper
The Financial Times noted that Donald Trump has spent months trying to force Ukraine to recognize the territories it has lost to Russia
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Many Israelis collaborated with Tehran out of hatred for Netanyahu — Iranian intelligence
According to Esmail Khatib, these people were also driven by material gain
Read more
Zelensky does not need talks, he came to UN to beg for money — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Kiev regime is doing everything in its power to create a "bloody backdrop" for the UN General Assembly
Read more
Russian forces almost completely encircle Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
"The Ukrainian armed forces are being squeezed from the north, south, and east," Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Two dead, eight injured: what is known about Ukrainian UAV attack on Novorossiysk
The condition of three individuals injured in the Kiev regime’s attack on Novorossiysk is assessed as serious, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar province said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kirovsk in DPR
According to the ministry’s information, Russian forces are currently mopping up Kirovsk in the direction of Krasny Liman, clearing it of the remaining forces of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade
Read more
US President Trump’s initiative to halt bioweapons development 'is brilliant' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York
The meeting began without opening remarks for the press and is continuing behind closed doors
Read more