US President Trump’s initiative to halt bioweapons development 'is brilliant' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s proposed initiative to cease the development of biological weapons is brilliant, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The initiative itself is brilliant," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a related question from a TASS correspondent.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented.

"Undoubtedly, this is a very important proposal and it can only be welcomed. Naturally, the Russian side is ready to participate in this process of the global rejection of biological weapons," he said pointing out that Moscow supports Trump’s initiative.

"However, it is better to document it in some way, again, at an international level," Peskov added.