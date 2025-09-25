MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. European countries are preparing to secretly deploy aircraft and air defense systems on the border with Russia, with movements of aircraft from the UK and France already recorded, under the cover of reports of alleged airspace violations by Russia, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma's Defense Committee, told TASS.

Earlier, several NATO countries claimed that Russia had violated their airspace and reported incidents involving drones. Moscow dismissed these accusations as baseless and did not rule out the possibility that they were provocations.

"They (the Europeans - TASS) don't have the courage to do anything more serious," the lawmaker said, commenting on the situation with the drones. "But we must understand that perhaps under the cover of this chatter, there is a secret deployment and preparation for redeploying aircraft and air defense systems to the border with Russia or Ukraine. We are closely monitoring the situation and have already recorded the movement of a number of aircraft from France and the UK," he emphasized.

Kartapolov noted that anything can be expected from modern Europe, "because it is run by completely irresponsible politicians who don't care about their own citizens." According to the lawmaker, the only exceptions are Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia. "All the rest are EU puppets. Whatever they are told to do in Brussels or London, that's what they will do," he added.

The head of the Duma committee noted that it is now "absolutely pointless and useless" to talk to European leaders and try to explain anything to them. "Their intelligence level is extremely low, and unfortunately, their level of unscrupulousness is unimaginably high," Kartapolov concluded.