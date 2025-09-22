Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia is capable of responding to any threats, not with words, but with military and technical measures, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Security Council.

"I want to stress that Russia is capable of responding to any existing or emerging threats, and no one should have any doubts about this. We will respond not with words, but with military and technical measures," Putin emphasized.

As an example, the head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

"This was a necessary step, dictated by the need to adequately respond to programs deploying similar US and other Western-made weapons in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, which directly threaten Russia's security," the president explained.

"Our plans to strengthen the country's defense capabilities are being developed with the changing global situation in mind, and they are being implemented fully and in a timely manner," Putin concluded.