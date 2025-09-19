IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. An anti-Russian resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls into question the territorial integrity of Russia, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On September 18, during the 69th session of the IAEA General Conference, a resolution initiated by Canada and Ukraine, Nuclear Safety, Security, and Safeguards in Ukraine, was adopted. This resolution is purely anti-Russian in nature and calls into question the territorial integrity of our country," the statement reads.

"We proceed from the premise that this provocative anti-Russian resolution goes far beyond the IAEA Statute and is therefore politically and legally null and void for us," the statement reads.

"It is typical that among the countries that supported the resolution are the main instigators of anti-Russian acts at the IAEA and other international platforms, as well as their satellites," the diplomatic agency noted.

That said, despite colossal pressure on the part of the West, support for this resolution which has been introduced since 2023 is steadily waning. The statement noted that only 62 countries which is about a third of the total number of the IAEA’s members voted for it.

Russia also resolutely rejects fabrications and political distortions contained in the anti-Russian resolution adopted at the IAEA.

"We resolutely reject the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution - in particular, the questioning of the Russian ownership of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), as well as calls for our country to renounce the territories that became part of Russia in accordance with the will of their residents and international law," the statement says. "We view this text solely as an attempt by a number of countries to use the Agency to achieve their own hostile political aims. The resolution has no relation whatsoever to nuclear and physical safety issues or to safeguards," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Ensuring security

Moscow ensures the security of the Zaporozhye NPP in full compliance with its national legislation and its international obligations, despite ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We emphasize that there is no IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP. A team of the IAEA Secretariat’s staff is at the plant at the invitation of our country," the ministry stated. "Their main task is to document Kiev's provocations against the plant and adjacent facilities. IAEA Secretariat representatives at the Zaporozhye NPP are granted access only to those plant facilities and premises to which the Russian side deems it possible and useful to invite them. Any additional demands from the Agency on this score are unacceptable," the ministry concluded.