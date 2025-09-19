US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The United States is grossly violating its hosting responsibilities by declining to issue visas to the Palestinian delegation for attendance at the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"This is, of course, an outrageous case. In this instance, the Americans are blatantly violating their obligations as the host country," he said. "The goal is evident. It is, naturally, political, because on September 22, the continuation of the conference arranged by France and Saudi Arabia will take place, the first part of which was held at the end of June, aimed at finding a bilateral solution," Nebenzya noted.

"It is clear that the visa denial is an effort to restrict the Palestinian delegation’s ability to fully participate in this session," he said.

On August 29, the US State Department denied visas to members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, ahead of the UN General Assembly’s general debate in New York scheduled for late September.