Claims against Russia regarding drones in Poland aim to derail Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Allegations by several European countries that Russian drones allegedly violated Polish airspace are nothing more than an attempt to undermine a political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Of course, the clarifications provided by the Russian Defense Ministry and the facts presented are being ignored. What we are witnessing is yet another link in a large-scale information campaign designed to demonize Russia and rally additional support for the Kiev regime, as well as an attempt to sabotage a political resolution of the conflict surrounding Ukraine," the diplomat stressed.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. In connection with the incident, NATO, at Poland's request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations with alliance members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.