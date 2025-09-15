Russia, US to try to hold meeting on irritants before end of fall — MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will try to hold another meeting on irritants in relations before the end of this fall, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"If we talk about some timeframe, we are aiming to try to hold such an event at least until the end of this fall," he said.

The next meeting of this format has been postponed several times, with not only organizational, logistical reasons for this or schedule conflicts, Ryabkov said. "This was also the case, but this is not the main thing. The main reason is that we do not want such a meeting to fail to lead to tangible progress," he explained. "There is a risk that we will end up marking time, without making any progress," the official added.

"Therefore, it is better to try, if there is political will on both sides, to work behind the scenes, it will probably be possible to form a basis for the next step or steps, with all logistical and organizational aspects resolved quickly, settled quickly," Deputy Minister noted.

Ryabkov said in July that Moscow and Washington would soon agree on the timeframe for a third round of consultations on irritants in bilateral relations, adding that it was not about a slowdown in the work on the bilateral agenda with the United States, but about a technical break.

On February 27 and April 10, two rounds of negotiations took place in Istanbul, focusing on restoring the functionality of the Russian and US embassies and addressing various bilateral concerns. During those consultations, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev led the Russian delegation, and Sonata Coulter, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, headed the US team. While the first meeting without the press lasted more than six hours, the second one was five-and-a-half-hour long.