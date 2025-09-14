Ukraine not ready for holding talks with Russia 24/7 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine is not ready for holding talks with Russia 24/7, including in the format of working groups, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, said.

"As of today, Ukraine is not ready to hold talks that must have started and proceed in the 24/7 regime, probably, behind closed doors, within working groups to elaborate the most acceptable model of a potential settlement. No, we don’t see even any intention to elaborate such a model in Ukraine," he told TASS.

According to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian authorities cannot be "even suspected" of wanting to implement any agreements. That is why, in the Istanbul format, "Russia actually compelled Kiev" to stick to the norms of international humanitarian law. "Such as exchanges, the transfer of people, bodies, and so on. These are regular norms of international humanitarian law that were adopted after World War II. And Ukraine has been ignoring them until recently. And now, we see the result of the Istanbul format when Ukraine has been compelled to observe these norms, reluctantly. As for other political matters, Ukraine is simply indulging in verbal gymnastics, seeking to dodge concrete proposals made by Russia," he emphasized.