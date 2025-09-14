West collecting data about situation in Russian region to instigate protests — MP

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Western intel services are collecting information about the situation in Russian regions in a bid to instigate protests, Vasily Piskarev, chairman of the commission for investigating foreign interference into Russia’s domestic affairs of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, said.

"The commission has established that the enemy special services are collecting data about the situation in our regions to try to instigate protests. Relevant briefings to the representatives of the so-called Russian radical opposition, who are actually traitors, are regularly held for these purposes at the European Parliament and the British parliament," he said, as cited on the commission’s Telegram channel.

He stressed that despite the numerous attempts to meddle in the elections in Russia, the voting is proceeding in strict compliance with the Russian constitution and electoral laws. "Despite the numerous attempts at interfering from outside, thanks to the team work of all power branches and the Central Election Commission, today’s elections are held in strict compliance with the Russian constitution and our laws," he noted.

According to the lawmaker, foreign structures have already begun efforts to influence the 2026 elections to the State Duma with an ultimate goal of dealing a strategic defeat on Russia. "They think that elections present an opportunity to try to destroy our national unity," he added.