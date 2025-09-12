MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian propaganda essentially celebrating the murder of American activist Charlie Kirk shows what kind of "bloody monster" the West has created in Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also said that the European Union will not get away with stealing Russian assets.

TASS has compiled key statements by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About the bloodthirstiness of the Ukrainian leadership

Ukrainian propaganda celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk shows that "by supporting the Kiev regime, the West has raised a bloody monster."

Vladimir Zelensky, having initiated a new emergency mobilization, is "killing the citizens of Ukraine with Western money."

About Russian assets

The collective West is trying "by hook or by crook to fit a legal framework for the confiscation, or put another way, theft" of Russian assets.

The European Union will not get away with the theft of Russian assets: "We will react harshly to any unfriendly actions related to attempts to deprive Russia of its sovereign property rights."

About the West's attempt to change regime in Serbia

Russia regards the presence of European deputies at protests in Serbia "as gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state" and a shameless attempt to encourage "a regime change in the streets."

Accusations about Russian meddling in Moldovan elections

Moldova's accusations that Russia meddled in its elections are unsubstantiated and "look simply absurd."

It is the West that "holds Moldova in a literal stranglehold," which is why propagandists from the EU are making constant visits to Chisinau, where they "stage little performances about the successes of the [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu regime," all the while "expanding its institutional presence in Moldova."

About the crisis in France

The latest government crisis in France in connection with the resignation of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, testifies to the "critical state of the reputation" of President Emmanuel Macron.

On the participation of Norway and Denmark in the Ukrainian conflict

Norway has "turned into a false peacemaker" by using arms supplies to Ukraine and problems of European consumers "solely for its enrichment, not as a country, but as a group, a certain cohort of individuals": "In fact, enriching themselves by the blood of others."

Plans to launch Ukrainian-made solid rocket fuel for long-range missiles in Denmark "confirm Copenhagen's hostile militaristic course, which, along with a number of other countries with aggressive attitudes towards Russia, is sabotaging efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis politically and diplomatically, risks additional escalation and encourages neo-Nazis in Ukraine to commit new barbaric crimes against the civilian population of the Russian regions."