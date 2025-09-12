Lavrov praises upcoming Intervision contest as venue for dialogue between civilizations

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the Intervision song contest coming later this month a music fair and a broad venue for dialogue between civilizations.

"Intervision is both a music fair and a universal venue for dialogue between civilizations based on the mutual enrichment of national histories and traditions. One of the tasks facing the competition is to showcase global diversity via music as an international universal language that does not need to be translated," Russia’s top diplomat said in a video address shown during the draw ceremony for the international contest as he wished the participants good luck.

Lavrov recalled that performers from 23 countries will take part in this year’s event. According to him, Intervision is "not just a music contest but also a major international event where creative work and art become important instruments of diplomacy, the maintenance of cultural sovereignty, and the deepening of mutual understanding between peoples." Intervision attracted global media attention, with reporters from more than 25 countries accredited to cover the event, Lavrov noted.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The revived Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event.

