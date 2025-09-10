Europe hides secret defense production sites in West Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The destruction of defense production sites in West Ukraine is particularly painful for Poland and Europe’s defense industry, whose enterprises have been secretly built in this area, a military expert said, commenting on recent Russian strikes on Ukrainian defense plants.

"The destruction of defense industry sites in western territories and regions of Ukraine is particularly sensitive not just for Poland but also for the European defense industry, whose production facilities have been secretly positioned in these areas," said military expert Alexander Stepanov from the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

"We can assume that, among other targets, Rheinmetall facilities tasked with maintenance of Western armored vehicles were destroyed. And, of course, other key targets were assembly workshops, specializing in various types of strike and reconnaissance drones," he continued.

In his words, Europe earlier viewed West Ukraine as a safe place, due to its proximity to Poland and NATO, but now this territory has been subjected to a combined high-precision strike.

Poland’s response

"Poland realizes that such incidents in border areas will become inevitable during the demilitarization of the Kiev regime. And, by doing so, Poland, as the key recipient of aid and a new defense industry hub for the collective West’s defense consortium, secures additional financing to protect sites on its territory," Stepanov said.

The expert went on to say that Poland is "the flagship of military technology and the use of newest prototypes of [military] equipment." In his opinion, the high pace of militarization and the opening of new defense production facilities in Poland shows that NATO, under the US aegis, is placing its bet on Warsaw and its defense potential.