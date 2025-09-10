Russia calls Israeli strike on Doha violation of international law, UN Charter — MFA

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow views Israel’s strike on the capital of Qatar as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia regards the incident as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state and a step escalating further tensions and instability in the Middle East," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, such methods of dealing with those Israel considers to be its enemies and opponents are highly reprehensible.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that the missile attack on Qatar, "a country that plays a key mediation role in indirect talks between Hamas and the Israeli leadership on ending the nearly two-year-long war in the Gaza Strip and releasing detained persons, cannot be seen as anything other than an act aimed at weakening international efforts to find peaceful solutions," the statement reads.

"That said, Moscow once again calls on all parties involved to pursue a responsible approach and avoid actions that could worsen the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and complicate work to find a peaceful solution to it," the statement notes. "Russia confirms its fundamental and consistent position that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip should be declared as soon as possible and that there is no alternative to resolving the Palestine issue based on the well-known international legal framework," the ministry added.

On August 9, the Israeli army reported a precision strike on Hamas leaders but did not clarify where the attack had been carried out. The statement came amid reports of a series of explosions in the Qatari capital. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said that Israel was responsible for an attack on members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha. According to him, Qatar strongly condemns the strike that targeted the buildings where several of the political bureau’s members lived.