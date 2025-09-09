Lavrov calls reports about alleged Russian attack on Ursula von der Leyen's plane nonsense

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has labeled as nonsense EU accusations that Russia carried out a GPS "attack" on the plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bulgaria.

"Recently, we were accused of almost killing Ursula von der Leyen, who was flying to various nations by plane or helicopter, pitting them against our country. And suddenly they said that Russia had ‘turned off’ the GPS and the plane or helicopter could have crashed. Afterwards, by the way, the representatives of the European Union themselves disavowed this nonsense," he said at a press conference.

Lavrov cited several other examples of the West spreading disinformation about Russia, noting that in the case of the aircraft of the president of the European Commission "the methods remain the same."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the allegations about von der Leyen’s plane landing with the help of paper maps due to the Kremlin's alleged "hybrid attack" "smacks of despair."