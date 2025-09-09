{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries wiped out in airstrikes on Dnepropetrovsk region

According to Igor Kimakovsky, following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries who were recently deployed to the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye. Airstrikes were launched on these positions, too, so now we can say that the company of foreigners which was recently deployed to the border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been almost completely destroyed," Kimakovsky said.

Earlier reports said that Spanish-speaking mercenaries had been deployed to the border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region and that they had sustained casualties from the use of FAB aerial bombs.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Kiev launches over 490 munitions at Russia’s regions over past week — diplomat
There have been reports of civilians injured by Ukrainian mines and unexploded cluster munitions
Read more
De-dollarization continues, Trump administration draws no conclusions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the American leader's actions after his criticism of former US President Joe Biden seem contradictory
Read more
EU preparing ban on re-export to Russia via third countries — Politico
The new package as a whole is expected to focus on combatting circumvention of sanctions, as well as tightening restrictions on the energy and financial sectors, the publication reported
Read more
Ukrainian drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Drone debris hit a car, killing the driver, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Read more
Akkuyu NPP to contribute $50 billion to Turkey's GDP — Erdogan
The Turkish president noted that Turkey needs to include nuclear energy in its energy portfolio
Read more
At least four Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Krasny Liman area
They recounted that less than three months passed before they were mobilized and sent on their first mission
Read more
American says ‘Chosen Company’ mercenaries executed Russian POWs
Benjamin Reed said that the war crimes of Chosen Company were recorded by military medic Caspar Grosse, among others
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Finland sets stage for permanent US military presence, Medvedev says
"Under the agreement on cooperation in the field of defense with the United States, Finland must open 15 of its military facilities for possible use by US military personnel," the Russian deputy security council secretary said
Read more
UNSC veto right prevents conflict resolution efforts — Egyptian president
According to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the level of confidence in the United Nations as an international organization has seriously lowered
Read more
Europe needs plan B if Trump refuses to increase pressure on Russia — newspaper
Persuading US leader to increase military and economic pressure on Russia would be an incredible achievement, Financial Times wrote
Read more
Russia, India plan to test lighter version of BrahMos missile in 2026 — co-director
Alexander Maksichev said that it is too early to discuss the timing of flight tests
Read more
Almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries wiped out in airstrikes on Dnepropetrovsk region
According to Igor Kimakovsky, following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye
Read more
Americans died in WWII northern convoys because of future US allies — Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council stressed that "the Finnish forces displayed notable ferocity"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman reveals how Putin celebrates his birthdays
The Russian president turns 73 on October 7, 2025
Read more
Germany pays more for gas imports due to energy policy — Handelsblatt
According to the report, Europe leads the world in the share of short-term contracts for gas imports
Read more
OPEC+ countries to compensate 4.6 mln bpd of excess oil output by July 2026
In particular Russia is to compensate for excess production of 311,000 bpd
Read more
Russian forces seize control of DPR’s largest mine near Krasnoarmeysk — adviser
Fierce battles are taking place in this sector of the line of engagement, and Kiev has deployed reserve troops and mechanized brigades there, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Medvedev warns of possible biological warfare through invasive species
"The deliberate introduction of non-native plant species, animals, and microorganisms into our territory by hostile states cannot be ruled out," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Finns planned ethnic cleansing in Karelia during World War II — Medvedev
The invaders, who formed the Military Administration of Eastern Karelia headed by Colonel Vaino Kotilainen, pursued an overtly racist policy, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council noted
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military bases, industrial facility in Kiev
According to the ministry, "all the designated facilities were wiped out"
Read more
Terminal 4 at London Heathrow Airport resumes operations
The terminal was previously evacuated following an alleged incident involving hazardous materials
Read more
Press review: US may reduce focus on China as Switzerland weighs peacekeepers in Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 8th
Read more
Pakistan to recognize Armenia as UN member to get green light to join EAEU — sources
The relevant procedure could take weeks to months, according to another diplomatic source
Read more
Interest to relocate to Russia rising among citizens of unfriendly countries — official
Yevgeny Primakov noted that currently, many people residing abroad view Russia as a haven of sanity, stability and normal life
Read more
Israeli aircraft attack Syrian air defense forces college near Homs — TV
Explosions were also heard in the Shinshar district south of Homs and a settlement that hosts the Syrian army’s ammunition depots, Al Ikhbariya reports
Read more
US colleagues beginning to hear Russia on roots of Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, the difference between the current president's administration and his predecessors and "many European so-called leaders" is that it is not only willing to listen, but also to hear
Read more
Russia-Finland relations 'ruined' by Helsinki, Medvedev says
According to the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, those suffering the most are "Suomi’s ordinary people"
Read more
Kiev loses some 1,340 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s battlegroup North
Read more
Close cooperation within BRICS to boost its stability against external threats, Xi says
The more closely BRICS member states work together, the more resilient, resourceful and effective they are in addressing external risks and challenges, the Chinese president said
Read more
Newspaper reveals at least 92 US mercenaries killed in Ukraine since start of conflict
The newspaper emphasized that the US government, "determined to avoid any suggestion of a direct clash of the nuclear-armed Russian and American militaries, provides almost no assistance to volunteer combatants"
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to uphold freeze on foreign aid
Under the lower court’s ruling, the pesident's administration must spend at least $4 billion by September 30 - the end of the current fiscal year - that had been approved by Congress for foreign aid
Read more
Kiev deploys Latin American mercenaries near Krasnoarmeysk in Donbass region — adviser
Their main task is to counter Russian assault units, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
China supports Brazil’s position on Ukrainian crisis — Xi
Opening the meeting, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the conflict in Ukraine can only be settled if all of the parties’ security concerns and demands are taken into account
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Official points to decrease in attempts to cancel Russian culture
"I think this has largely to do with the position of Russia and our president, with what we do in real life and how people see it," Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said
Read more
Netanyahu calls on residents to leave Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive
The Israeli prime minister recalled that in recent days the Israeli military has destroyed 50 high-rise buildings in the city, which, according to the Israeli side, were used by radicals for military purposes
Read more
Rosatom's 10-year order portfolio for new products exceeds target level by 26%
The corporation's 10-year order portfolio for new products reached 3,894.4 billion rubles
Read more
Aeroflot plans to sign firm contracts for 90 MC-21 aircraft by year’s end — CEO
Sergey Aleksandrovsky noted that the group's fleet could increase to 460 aircraft by 2030
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Kiev launches over 490 munitions at Russia’s regions over past week — diplomat
There have been reports of civilians injured by Ukrainian mines and unexploded cluster munitions
Read more
Houthis say the attacked Ben Gurion, Ramon airports
Movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree did not say, however, what was the target in the city of Dimon in the Negev desert, where a nuclear research center is located
Read more
Putin’s speech at BRICS summit not to be open to press — Kremlin spokesman
"The summit is being held behind closed doors," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Whole terminal at London’s Heathrow Airport evacuated due to hazmat incident
Eyewitnesses have shared photos of ambulances arriving at Terminal 4
Read more
Discovery of new large deposits of rare earth metals in Russia is unlikely — expert
Oleg Kazanov specified that proven reserves of rare earth metals in Russia amount to 28.5 million tons, and current Russian consumption is only 2,100 tons per year
Read more
Finland preparing for war with Russia — Medvedev
"After joining NATO, Helsinki, under the guise of "defense" measures, has been pursuing a confrontational course of preparations for war with Russia, apparently creating a springboard for an attack on Russia," the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
The "new physical principles" is a term coined to emphasize that destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before
Read more
Senior Russian senator hails relations between Moscow, Pyongyang
Valentina Matviyenko stated that today, "the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK is a model of interstate cooperation that is based on equal dialogue, the immutable principles of the respect of sovereignty and the spirit of mutual trust and good neighborhood"
Read more
Lavrov to discuss situation in Western Balkans with Republika Srpska leader
The parties are expected to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues
Read more
Hamas attack on Israel goes against Abraham Accords — Emirati diplomat
Lana Nusseibeh also said that the UAE takes "an uncompromising position against extremism, whether it is the nihilism of Hamas or the expansionist ambitions of the far-right forces in Israel"
Read more
Algerian Energy Minister invites Russian companies to cooperate in mining sector
Mohamed Arkab stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Algeria and Russia
Read more
Russia reserves right to respond to Kiev’s terror attack on Donetsk park — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underlined that with strikes on the park, the Kiev regime showed its intent to escalate the conflict and disrupt efforts toward a peaceful resolution
Read more
Mass demonstration for resignation of Macron, PM takes place in Paris
Also, the participants opposed Western countries' support for the Kiev regime and called for an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Helsinki’s withdrawal from Ottawa Convention undermines security in region — Medvedev
"Helsinki is withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention on the ban of anti-personnel mines, thereby discarding its obligations to follow the principles of humanitarian disarmament," the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Western leaders hope nothing will remain to recognize in Palestinian issue — Lavrov
"So there is clear hypocrisy here," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Putin joins virtual BRICS summit from Sochi
"The summit’s participants discussed issues of cooperation between the BRICS member states in the trade-and-economic, financial, investment, and other areas in the context of the current situation in the global economy," the Kremlin said
Read more
Over 50,000 Prince Vandal drones are produced in Russia every month
The Prince Vandal drone, which is controlled via fiber optics, remains impervious to electronic warfare, ensuring reliable operation even in contested environments
Read more
Russia becomes Europe’s largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity — Lavrov
The Foreign Minister added that Russia has become the world’s fourth-largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity, after the US, China, and India
Read more
Photo of Putin, Modi, Xi together angers West — Lavrov
"The photograph of President Putin, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping circulated worldwide, provoking anger and outrage among some Western leaders, who described it as a challenge to the so-called rules-based world order," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia ready to work honestly with everyone — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov added that Moscow welcomes dialogue "on an equal and mutually respectful basis"
Read more
One dead in Sochi: consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
According to the statement, 15 drones were shot down over the Black Sea, seven over the Belgorod Region, three over the Kursk Region, two over Crimea, another two over the Krasnodar Region, one each over the Tambov Region and the Voronezh Regions
Read more
Gazprom CEO Miller sees problems with gas supply to Europe in case of cold winter
Earlier, Alexey Miller said that Europe does not realize the scale of the problem with pumping gas into the underground storages for the upcoming heating season
Read more
Arab League chief to take part in first Russia-Arab summit — mission
The summit will be the culmination of good relations between Arab countries and Russia, Walid Hamed Shiltagh said
Read more
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Read more
Large and small US companies ready to return to Russian market — Titov
The Russian president’s special envoy expressed confidence that once political matters are settled, mutual understanding can be reached thanks to the prudent and balanced policies of the countries’ leadership
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Ukrainian foreign minister to arrive in Budapest for talks this week — Szijjarto
Earlier on Monday, the Hungarian foreign minister said that the deterioration of relations between Kiev and Budapest is Kiev’s fault, while the European Union is not interested in the fate of Transcarpathian Hungarians
Read more
Finland every bit as responsible as Germany for unleashing World War II — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council also drew attention to the fact that the swastika was removed from the flag of the Finnish Air Force as a branch of the military only in 2020
Read more
Medvedev points to unprecedented greed of Finland's land claims in 1941
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stated that Helsinki's "aggressive appetite" aligned with Germany’s, and the Third Reich actively supported them
Read more
Senior Russian MP calls for independent international probe into Nord Stream blasts
According to Leonid Slutsky, theories that that the acts of sabotage were committed by a "group of Ukrainian divers" do not stand up to any professional analysis, like "other allegations"
Read more
Brazil may build partnership with Shanghai Cooperation Organization soon — expert
Brazil could at least get observer status, Roberto Medronho noted
Read more
Russian-Indian missile firm working to expand capacity, reduce production costs
According to Chilukoti Chandrasekhar, more than 1,000 missiles have been produced and over 100 flight tests carried out during the joint venture’s 25 years of operation
Read more
People in Eastern Finland lose jobs due to severed Russia ties — Medvedev
In 2024, the Finnish economy remained in recession, having shrunk by 0.3% compared to 2023, the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Spokesman reveals how Putin celebrates his birthday
The president celebrates his birthday with his family and friends, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia will return its frozen assets given to Ukraine through land — Medvedev
The Russian senior official clarified that his remarks do not pertain to the territories of Donbass and Novorossiya which, he affirmed, already belong to Russia
Read more
Senior Russian MP blames Finland for fanning tensions on border with Russia
According to Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, for years serious pressure was exerted on Finland to push it to join NATO
Read more
Iranian leader offers BRICS to set up joint framework to counter Western sanctions
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the world must move away from using tools such as economic sanctions in order to restore confidence in a just, multipolar system
Read more
UN General Assembly session to kick off on September 9
Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about virtual BRICS summit
The summit’s topic was threats to the multipolar world order and the association’s consolidated response to the United States’ tariffs and sanctions
Read more
Medvedev suggests EU fueling idea of Finland reclaiming part of Russia
"The idea of profiteering at Russia’s expense was instilled in Finnish minds back in the days of Hitler’s rule in Germany," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Dialogue without 'Berlin walls' and de-dollarization: what Lavrov said
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed Moscow’s readiness for an honest dialogue with all partners
Read more
Expert highlights political importance of virtual BRICS summit
Andrey Bystritsky, board chairman of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, pointed to "a new global configuration," with the countries of the Global South discussing their relations with other nations, including the United States
Read more
Israel carries out airstrike on Syrian army barracks north of Latakia — TV
Eyewitnesses reported several powerful explosions, Al Ikhbariya reported
Read more
Massive strike of Ukrainian drones reported in Energodar — mayor
Three drones have already been shot down and two have been jammed by an electronic warfare system
Read more
Russia rejects accusations of wiretapping phones in Argentina’s presidential palace
On September 8, Argentine Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Venezuelan president slams deployment of US warships to Caribbean Sea as aggression
Nicolas Maduro pointed out that the US had deployed eight warships, 1,200 missiles and a nuclear submarine near Venezuela, seeking to make "a peaceful nation tremble"
Read more
De Gaulle's grandson says would like to move to Russia with wife
Pierre de Gaulle emphasized that Russia and France are bound by ties in many areas, including culture
Read more
Top Ukrainian military commander admits Russian forces’ superiority
According to Alexander Syrsky, August was a "month of great trials" for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Progress MS-30 cargo spaceship to depart ISS to splash down into Pacific Ocean
The freighter will turn on its thrusters for braking at about 6:59 p.m. GMT to begin descent from the ISS orbit and enter the Earth's atmosphere
Read more
BRICS countries should strengthen leadership in global economy — South African president
"South Africa will support BRICS initiatives to strengthen the economies of member states and the global South," Cyril Ramaphosa said
Read more
Merz calls for building new security architecture for Europe
"A new systemic conflict has already emerged between liberal democracies and the axis of autocracies that support each other and are actually seeking an open systemic competition with our democracy," German Chancellor said
Read more
Russia has every reason to demand WWII reparations from Finland — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman noted that after joining NATO, Finnish authorities began to violate previously signed agreements
Read more
Elation shifts to skepticism after Baku, Yerevan sign agreement in US — Lavrov
Many aspects of its text are as yet unresolved, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
About 20,000 mercenaries fighting alongside Ukrainian forces — security agencies
Russian security agencies noted that while the inflow of mercenaries into the ranks of the Ukrainian military has slowed, it has not stopped
Read more
Five people killed in Jerusalem shooting
According to updated information from the national emergency medical service, a total of 12 people sustained wounds and were hospitalized
Read more
Le Pen barred from French presidential election to prevent her certain victory — Orban
The court also ruled to bar Marine Le Pen from holding elected office and running in elections for five years
Read more
European leaders to arrive in US for discussions on Ukraine early this week — Trump
US president expressed confidence that the Ukraine crisis will get settled
Read more
Mexican drug cartel underwent drone training in Ukraine — newspaper
The training reportedly took place in an active conflict zone, giving cartel members direct exposure to real combat
Read more