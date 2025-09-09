DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed almost all Spanish-speaking mercenaries who were recently deployed to the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"Following a series of airstrikes, Ukrainian forces scattered Spanish-speaking mercenaries in the villages of Velikomikhailovka and Novopetrovskoye. Airstrikes were launched on these positions, too, so now we can say that the company of foreigners which was recently deployed to the border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region has been almost completely destroyed," Kimakovsky said.

Earlier reports said that Spanish-speaking mercenaries had been deployed to the border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk Region and that they had sustained casualties from the use of FAB aerial bombs.