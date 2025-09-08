Russia not seeking revenge on West or guided by anger — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has no desire to take revenge on the West or vent its anger on anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"We have no desire to take revenge on anyone, to vent our anger on anyone. We generally believe that anger and a thirst for revenge are poor advisers," the foreign minister said. "When our former Western partners come to their senses and want to return to the Russian Federation and work here again, we will not turn them away. But we will look at the conditions under which this can be done. And of course, we will take into account that, by fleeing at the behest of their political leaders, they demonstrated their unreliability."

According to him, from now on issues regarding the conditions under which the West can operate in Russia must be resolved in a way that does not create risks for key sectors of the Russian economy, on which both the country’s security and its economic and social well-being depend. "In general, everything without which a state cannot be sovereign," Lavrov stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that Russia was open, was not isolating itself from anyone, and would not lock itself away in a "national shell."