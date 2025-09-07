Difficult conversation still ahead on Ukraine — Kremlin tells TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The settlement of the situation in Ukraine requires a difficult dialogue between different sides, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

He noted that all of Russian President’s Vladimir Putin's interlocutors in the world support his dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump and peace efforts in Ukraine.

"The support here is absolutely complete, but, of course, the conversation ahead is still quite difficult," Peskov said.