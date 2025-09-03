East Wind ICBM shown in Beijing becomes marker of global changes — expert

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. During a grand parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the broader Anti-Fascist War, the Chinese military showcased the full spectrum of its nuclear capabilities. At the forefront was the headline-grabbing Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C) intercontinental ballistic missile, a symbol of significant shifts in global geopolitics. Military expert Alexander Stepanov from the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration shared his perspective with TASS.

"Dongfeng, meaning ‘East Wind,’ and metaphorically ‘Wind of Change,’ stands as a powerful indicator of China’s advancing military-technical potential," Stepanov explained. He emphasized that the term ‘global’ is literal: with the declared tactical and technical specifications of the DF-5C, China’s land-based nuclear component can strike any location on Earth, including targets in the Western Hemisphere. The missile boasts a range exceeding 20,000 km, traveling at speeds of tens of Mach. It can carry up to ten independently targetable warheads, each capable of being thermonuclear, significantly enhancing its destructive capacity.

Furthermore, Stepanov pointed out that Western military-industrial complexes currently lack effective countermeasures against such advanced missile systems. There are no widespread interception systems capable of reliably neutralizing high-precision, multiple-warhead ICBMs of this caliber.

The parade also demonstrated China’s naval nuclear capabilities with the display of the Julang-3 (JL-3) submarine-launched intercontinental missile. Designed for deployment on modern nuclear submarines - many of which are now actively in service - the JL-3 enhances China’s second-strike capability. Stepanov noted that this development indicates China is actively arming its naval forces with formidable weapons systems capable of inflicting severe damage, particularly to US security interests.

In Stepanov’s view, the military showcase was timely, especially amid heightened US military activity near China’s borders and throughout the Asia-Pacific region. He observed that new mechanisms for maintaining global strategic stability are emerging - not only regionally but also within the broader contest between the West and the developing world, where Russia, China, and BRICS allies are asserting their influence.

The event, held at Tiananmen Square, was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and leaders from 24 other countries, underscoring its significance on the international stage.