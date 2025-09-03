Putin names cooperation with Congo among Russian foreign policy priorities in Africa

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Cooperation with the Republic of the Congo has been a priority of Russia’s foreign policy in Africa, and the country is a long-standing friend and partner of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the republic’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso in Beijing.

"You and I meet regularly. Work in this direction, joint work with the Congo, is one of our foreign policy priorities in Africa. The Congo is our reliable and longtime friend and partner," the Russian leader emphasized.

According to Putin, the Republic of the Congo regularly attends Russia-Africa summits and other events. "You and I are in constant touch, and our colleagues consistently maintain contacts in multiple fields at the governmental level," the Russian president added.

Also, Putin said he was pleased to see his Congolese counterpart on the sidelines of a festive event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Chinese Victory over Japanese Aggression and the end of WWII.