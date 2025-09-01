Kremlin urges moving beyond ‘what the West will think’ mindset

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said events shouldn't be evaluated based on what the West will think about them in an interview with VGTRK correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

"We need to move away from the pejorative approach: ‘As seen from the West.’ Why do we put ourselves beneath them? Let them think what they will think. And we will focus on our own business and implementing our agenda," Peskov said of the SCO summit and how it will be perceived by Western countries.