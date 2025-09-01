Putin's agreements with Trump, topic of Ukraine at SCO summit: what Kremlin aide said

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The topic of Ukrainian settlement was discussed on the sidelines of the SCO summit, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet reached an agreement with US Leader Donald Trump on a trilateral or an indivudual meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the presidential aide.

The topic of Ukraine at the SCO summit

- At the SCO summit, Putin briefed many of his peers about his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska: "Our president just talked about this with many colleagues, including the chairman [of China] Xi Jinping and, of course, with the Prime Minister of India."

- The Ukrainian issue was discussed on the sidelines of the SCO summit: "On the sidelines, of course, it was discussed. There's no getting around talking about that. I also said yesterday that our president discussed the agreements reached in Anchorage with President Trump."

Agreements between Putin, Trump

- Putin and Trump reached an agreement in Alaska to build on what had been worked out with the US Special Envoy for Peacekeeping Missions Steve Witkoff: "Everything accumulated during Witkoff's five visits, especially during the last visit, was the basis for a conversation between our president and the US president. And after that, the presidents agreed on how they would proceed."

- There are no concrete proposals to raise the level of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations yet: "The idea [of raising the level of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations] was discussed during a telephone conversation [between the presidents of Russia and the United States], then it was raised during a conversation in Anchorage. The Americans told us that they would also discuss this amongst themselves, and then come up with some specific proposals."

- Putin and Trump have not yet reached any agreement on a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky: "So far, what is being broadcast in the press is not exactly what we agreed on. Now they are talking about a trilateral meeting, about a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. But specifically, as far as I know, there was no agreement between Putin and Trump on this."