Putin sets up 'foreign' division in presidential administration

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has formed a department for strategic partnership and cooperation within his administration. The decree On Measures to Further Optimize the Structure of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation comes into force today.

Two other departments – for interregional and cultural relations with foreign countries and for cross-border cooperation – were abolished.

The head of the presidential administration was instructed to carry out the necessary organizational and staff measures within three months. The decree, as written in the document, was signed "to improve activities of the presidential administration."

Employees of the abolished departments will continue to work all this time. The Department for Interregional and Cultural Relations was headed by Igor Maslov, and the Department for Cross-border Cooperation by Alexey Maslov.

According to the regulations, the Department for Interregional and Cultural Relations, before its abolition, was engaged in projects with foreign countries that could help the head of state implement the foreign strategy. The Office for Cross-Border Cooperation ensured activities of the head of state in the European direction and coordinated work in this area by federal structures. Both departments also provided the president with analytical information.

Prior to the decree, there were 23 departments in the presidential administration, as well as a reference office and a chancellery. The last time the structure of the presidential administration changed was after Putin took office in June last year. Then five divisions were formed at once.