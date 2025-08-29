SCO summit, parade in Beijing, EEF: Ushakov on Putin’s schedule for next week

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tianjin, Beijing and Vladivostok from August 31 to September 5, where he will hold more than a dozen international meetings, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.
TASS has compiled the key facts about the president's schedule.
The SCO Summit
- On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1, Putin has more than a dozen bilateral meetings scheduled: "Within the framework of these SCO and SCO+ summits, several bilateral meetings of our president are planned: probably more than ten meetings have already been planned, but there may be some additional meetings that we will agree on in the course of work in Tianjin and Beijing."
- The SCO leaders will discuss promotion political, security, economic and cultural cooperation: "During this meeting, the results of the organization's work in 2024-2025 will be summed up, issues of strengthening, uniting, and promoting cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economics, and cultural ties will be considered."
- The SCO summit will end with the signing of the Tianjin Declaration on Approaches to Pressing Regional and International Issues and the SCO Development Strategy until 2035: "At the end of this meeting [of the Council of heads of the SCO Member States], a document signing ceremony will take place. The central one will be the declaration of the Council of Heads of State. It is called the Tianjin Declaration. It will reflect consolidated approaches to topical regional and international issues, including in the economic sphere, and outline the goals of the organization's work in each of its areas of activity."
- The SCO leaders will agree on the creation of a universal center for countering security challenges and threats and an anti-drug center: "Obviously, agreements will be signed on the creation of a universal center for countering security challenges and threats. This center will be located in Tashkent on the basis of the current SCO anti-terrorist structure. An agreement will also be signed on the establishment of the SCO anti-drug center, located in Dushanbe."
Scheduled meetings within the framework of the SCO summit
- A meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being worked out: "We are currently exploring the possibility of the bilateral meeting, of course."
- There are no special arrangements for a meeting between Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing, but "anything is possible": "There is no special meeting, we did not agree on it. But, again, the leaders will be at the same table at the same events. As they say, anything is possible if there is a desire for it, if there is a wish."
- Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1 and discuss the upcoming visit of the Russian president to India in December: "Immediately after the SCO+ meeting [on September 1], our president will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first meeting this year, although they have been in touch over the phone several times. And what is very important, of course, preparations for the upcoming visit of our president to India at the very end of the year, in December, will be discussed."
- Also on September 1, Putin will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leaders will discuss the Ukrainian and Middle East settlement: "Of course, various issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as international issues, will be discussed. Ukraine will also be discussed, for sure."
- On September 1, Putin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with the Iranian nuclear program on the agenda: "Iran is our long-standing reliable partner. There is much to discuss, including the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and so on."
- On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Putin will hold talks with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Nepal in a "standing" format": "A number of contacts between our president and short contacts on his feet are envisaged. Among other things, an agreement was reached on a short conversation with the prime minister of Cambodia and the prime minister of Nepal."
- Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic: "After completing the official visit and contacts with the Chinese leader, our president will hold bilateral meetings. I can say here that a contact is planned with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. After that, our president will receive Aleksandar Vucic."
- Putin will meet with the presidents of Congo and Vietnam in Beijing on September 3.
Meetings in Beijing and the Tiananmen Square Parade
- Putin and Xi Jinping will talk over a cup of tea in Beijing in a narrow format. The president will be accompanied by a "large-scale, high-level" delegation, which will include key deputy prime ministers, ministers, and representatives of big business: "Then our president will have a very important conversation with President Xi Jinping over a cup of tea in a narrow format - one plus four. From us - Lavrov, Belousov, Ushakov, Oreshkin. Then there will be an official breakfast given by Xi Jinping. There are already more than 10-12 people here."
- Putin will inform Xi Jinping about his contacts with US President Donald Trump: "Naturally, the leaders will discuss the most important global and regional issues. Of course, it will not do without discussing the relations with the United States. Our president has already promised Xi Jinping that he will inform the Chinese president in detail about the results of his meeting with US President Trump on August 15 in Alaska, and about other contacts with the Americans, including by phone," Ushakov said. He added that "the leaders will assess the current development of the situation around Ukraine."
- Putin will take part in a Russia-China-Mongolia meeting in Beijing: "Before our bilateral talks [with Chinese President Xi Jinping], a trilateral meeting will be held in the beginning - Russia, China, Mongolia. That is, a meeting of the leaders of three countries: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and the President of Mongolia [Ukhnaagiin] Khurelsukh."
- A package of 20 documents is to be signed during Putin's visit to China, including three key documents by Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation: "I will not announce them now. These are, I would say, very important, key [documents], and the Chinese want, and we also want, to specifically announce them during this expanded meeting."
- On September 3, Putin will be the main guest of the Victory Day parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
- The Russian president will sit next to Xi Jinping's right hand, Kim Jong Un to his left: "I can say, as our Chinese colleagues informed us, our president at the parade will sit to the right of Xi Jinping, while the Chairman of the State Affairs of the DPRK on his left."
- US President Donald Trump is not among the confirmed guests of the September 3 parade in Beijing: "You know, as for Trump, I have listed those who will participate. I did not name everyone who will participate in the parade and dinner on September 3, but Mr. Trump is not among them."
Participation in the EEF
- On September 5, the President of the Russian Federation will address the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"Together with the president of our country, Prime Minister of Laos [Sonexay] Siphandone, Prime Minister of Mongolia [Gombojavyn] Zandanshatar and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Hongzhong will take part in it."
- Representatives of more than 70 countries will attend the forum: "There will be representative delegations of foreign business, primarily from Vietnam, India, China, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand. The business program of the forum consists of more than 100 events. In particular, Russia-ASEAN, Russia-India, Russia-China, and Russia-Thailand business dialogues will take place."