SCO summit, parade in Beijing, EEF: Ushakov on Putin’s schedule for next week

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tianjin, Beijing and Vladivostok from August 31 to September 5, where he will hold more than a dozen international meetings, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the president's schedule.

The SCO Summit

- On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1, Putin has more than a dozen bilateral meetings scheduled: "Within the framework of these SCO and SCO+ summits, several bilateral meetings of our president are planned: probably more than ten meetings have already been planned, but there may be some additional meetings that we will agree on in the course of work in Tianjin and Beijing."

- The SCO leaders will discuss promotion political, security, economic and cultural cooperation: "During this meeting, the results of the organization's work in 2024-2025 will be summed up, issues of strengthening, uniting, and promoting cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economics, and cultural ties will be considered."

- The SCO summit will end with the signing of the Tianjin Declaration on Approaches to Pressing Regional and International Issues and the SCO Development Strategy until 2035: "At the end of this meeting [of the Council of heads of the SCO Member States], a document signing ceremony will take place. The central one will be the declaration of the Council of Heads of State. It is called the Tianjin Declaration. It will reflect consolidated approaches to topical regional and international issues, including in the economic sphere, and outline the goals of the organization's work in each of its areas of activity."

- The SCO leaders will agree on the creation of a universal center for countering security challenges and threats and an anti-drug center: "Obviously, agreements will be signed on the creation of a universal center for countering security challenges and threats. This center will be located in Tashkent on the basis of the current SCO anti-terrorist structure. An agreement will also be signed on the establishment of the SCO anti-drug center, located in Dushanbe."

Scheduled meetings within the framework of the SCO summit

- A meeting between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being worked out: "We are currently exploring the possibility of the bilateral meeting, of course."

- There are no special arrangements for a meeting between Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Beijing, but "anything is possible": "There is no special meeting, we did not agree on it. But, again, the leaders will be at the same table at the same events. As they say, anything is possible if there is a desire for it, if there is a wish."

- Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1 and discuss the upcoming visit of the Russian president to India in December: "Immediately after the SCO+ meeting [on September 1], our president will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first meeting this year, although they have been in touch over the phone several times. And what is very important, of course, preparations for the upcoming visit of our president to India at the very end of the year, in December, will be discussed."

- Also on September 1, Putin will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leaders will discuss the Ukrainian and Middle East settlement: "Of course, various issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as international issues, will be discussed. Ukraine will also be discussed, for sure."

- On September 1, Putin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with the Iranian nuclear program on the agenda: "Iran is our long-standing reliable partner. There is much to discuss, including the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and so on."

- On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Putin will hold talks with the prime ministers of Cambodia and Nepal in a "standing" format": "A number of contacts between our president and short contacts on his feet are envisaged. Among other things, an agreement was reached on a short conversation with the prime minister of Cambodia and the prime minister of Nepal."

- Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic: "After completing the official visit and contacts with the Chinese leader, our president will hold bilateral meetings. I can say here that a contact is planned with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. After that, our president will receive Aleksandar Vucic."

- Putin will meet with the presidents of Congo and Vietnam in Beijing on September 3.

Meetings in Beijing and the Tiananmen Square Parade

- Putin and Xi Jinping will talk over a cup of tea in Beijing in a narrow format. The president will be accompanied by a "large-scale, high-level" delegation, which will include key deputy prime ministers, ministers, and representatives of big business: "Then our president will have a very important conversation with President Xi Jinping over a cup of tea in a narrow format - one plus four. From us - Lavrov, Belousov, Ushakov, Oreshkin. Then there will be an official breakfast given by Xi Jinping. There are already more than 10-12 people here."