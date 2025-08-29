Putin, Xi to have conversation over cup of tea in Beijing — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold a private discussion over a cup of tea in Beijing. On the Russian side, the meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff Maxim Oreshkin, and Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov.

"There will be a very significant conversation between our leader and Chairman Xi Jinping in an intimate setting, with only four officials present from each side - Lavrov, Belousov, Ushakov, and Oreshkin representing Russia," Ushakov explained during a news briefing. "Following this, Chairman Xi will host an official breakfast, which will include a larger group of participants - more than 10 or 12."

According to the Kremlin official, Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to engage in extensive discussions during the SCO summit, including during bilateral talks scheduled for September 2 and the anniversary celebrations on September 3. The celebrations will feature a parade and commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender and the end of World War II. The official noted, "There will be numerous contacts, and naturally, the Russian and Chinese presidents will spend a significant amount of time together one-on-one." Ushakov added that the leaders will not only address international issues but also explore the current state and future prospects of their bilateral cooperation across various sectors.