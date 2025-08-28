Russia ready to join efforts to build fair international relations in Asia-Pacific — Putin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with other countries in building a fair system of international relations in the Asia-Pacific region, President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum, published on the Kremlin website.

"Russia remains open to constructive dialogue with all interested partners and is committed to playing an active role in joint efforts to build a fair system of international relations in the Asia-Pacific - one based on genuine equality and mutual respect for each other’s legitimate interests," the message reads.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 3-6. This year, the event’s main theme is "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity". The forum’s business program will include about 90 sessions divided into seven blocks. Around 6,000 people from 36 countries and territories are expected to take part in the event.