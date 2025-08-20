No deal possible as long as West ignores Russia’s security concerns — senior legislator

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The West is deliberately bypassing issues of Russia's strategic security and human rights in Ukraine, and as long as it does so, no agreements will be possible, said Grigory Karasin, head of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs.

In a Telegram post, Karasin wrote: "The West deliberately bypasses issues of Russia's strategic security and human rights, and as long as it keeps doing so no agreements will be possible. This should be clear!"

The senator also noted that the persistence of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and others clearly indicates that the idea of the West's military presence in Ukraine has not gone away. "After an outwardly decent meeting at the White House with [US President Donald] Trump, the EU and NATO team continued to firmly defend their rights as controllers of the present and future of Ukraine. The tone leaves no doubt that this policy will be continued. The West should not try to carefully construct some broad support groups, which even include Japan and Australia, to achieve its strategic aims. This is useless!" Karasin wrote.

Constructive dialogue

At the same time, he noted that US President Donald Trump has so far managed to maintain the constructive direction of the difficult dialogue within the framework of the agreements reached with the Russian leader in Alaska.

Trump had previously met with Vladimir Zelensky, and then with the leaders of the EU countries who came to support him. Trump and Zelensky's one-on-one conversation lasted about an hour. Then the American president met with the European leaders and Zelensky. The Ukrainian representative showered Trump with compliments and, in general, unlike his previous visit to the White House, which ended in a public scandal on television live, did not argue with the host in the Oval Office. At the same time, no specific statements were made. After these negotiations, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he discussed the prospects of a trilateral meeting with Zelensky for 40 minutes. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders of Russia and the United States expressed support for continuing direct consultations between Moscow and Kiev, including the idea of raising their level.