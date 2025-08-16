{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

Putin calls Alaska visit timely, useful

"We discussed practically all tracks of our cooperation, but first of all, of course, we talked about a possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis," Putin said

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his visit to Alaska, where he met with US President Donald Trump, timely and useful.

"I would like to immediately note that the visit was timely and very useful," he said at a meeting with the leadership of the presidential staff, the government, the State Duma, government ministries and departments following Russian-American summit talks, Putin said. "We discussed practically all tracks of our cooperation, but first of all, of course, we talked about a possible resolution of the Ukrainian crisis on a fair basis."

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. Their talks lasted approximately three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the American leader’s limousine en route to the main negotiation venue, as well as a subsequent small-group discussion involving three participants on either side. The Russian delegation included presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the media following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, Trump announced progress in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach agreement on everything.

