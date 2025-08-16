Putin visits Chukotka returning from Alaska

ANADYR, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid a working visit to the Chukotka Region in Russia’s Far East.

The Russian head of state held a meeting with Chukotka Regional Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov who told Putin about the economic and social situation in the region.

This is the Russian leader’s second visit to Chukotka during his terms in office, previously, he visited the region in January 2024.

Previously, the Russian leader visited Alaska for talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump. On the way back to Russia, Putin’s aircraft was escorted by US F-22 jets.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.