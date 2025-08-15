Russia-US dialogue aimed at restoring bilateral ties, Putin’s envoy Dmitriev says

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Anchorage will not only build toward resolving the Ukraine conflict but also restoring bilateral relations, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev told reporters at the hotel accommodating the Russian delegation in the Alaskan city.

"Among other things, we are looking to restore relations between Russia and the United States. Therefore, the agenda includes not only economic issues and Ukraine but also ways to restore Russia-US relations," said Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The Russian side’s sentiment is running high ahead of the summit, the Russian presidential envoy said. He refused to say if the two countries are discussing reopening direct flights between them in response to a TASS reporter’s question.