Alaska summit offers chance to reset US-Russia relations, says RDIF chief

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian-US summit in Alaska offers a chance to "reset" US-Russia relations, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Dmitriev described the forthcoming meeting as "very positive for the world," since, in his words, "during the Biden administration no dialogue was happening."

He stressed that it is very important to hear the Russian position directly," since there is "a lot of misunderstanding and disinformation."

"It is a chance to sort of reset US-Russia relations, if the meeting goes well," he added.