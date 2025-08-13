This morning, Ukraine started massive artillery shelling of ZNPP sites — Rosatom

GENICHESK, August 13. /TASS/. Since morning, the armed forces of Ukraine have been conducting a massive artillery shelling attack of an industrial zone and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

"Since today’s morning, the armed forces of Ukraine have been conducting a massive artillery shelling attack on the territory of the industrial zone and facilities in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporozhye NPP. Fortunately, there was no damage or casualties," Rosatom said on Telegram.

Another attack took place a day earlier. "As a direct result of these deliberate shelling attacks, a wildfire broke out near the plant’s water control installations. The attack set fire to dry grass, and the flame was contained mere 700 meters away from the reactor. The blaze was put out by rescuers, who risked their lives, because the enemy drones were targeting the arriving fire squads to disrupt the firefighting effort," Rosatom said.

The state corporation added that the intensity of attacks on ZNPP and the adjacent territory has been growing in the past month, leading to civilian casualties.

"Over the past three weeks, three residents of Energodar died as a result of Ukrainian attacks - two men and an elderly woman," Rosatom added.