Trump-Putin meeting to lay foundation for resolving many pressing issues — lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL, August 13. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, provides a historic chance to establish comprehensive cooperation between the countries, Mikhail Sheremet, deputy of the State Duma from the Republic of Crimea, member of the parliamentary committee on security, told TASS.

"No doubt, this will be a landmark meeting of the leaders of the two nuclear powers, which will provide an opportunity to end the dangerous and lengthy broken telephone game. This will allow Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to hold a landmark bilateral dialogue in person, without intermediaries, which can open up new prospects and provide a historic chance to establish comprehensive cooperation and resolve destructive conflicts and senseless economic wars provoked from outside," Sheremet said.

The deputy is confident that this dialogue will, first of all, lay a solid foundation for resolving many pressing problems and acute issues, taking into account the interests of the parties and their allies.

"At this meeting, only specific decisions will be made in a goodwill format, but in general, one should not expect instant solutions to pressing problems that have been accumulating for decades. It will only outline and bring into accordance ways to resolve them, followed by a detailed elaboration of the deadlines for their implementation by the responsible parties," Sheremet added.

Earlier, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans for these talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.