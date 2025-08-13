Diplomat reveals impetus behind Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The will of President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States was the crucial factor and impetus behind the summit that is set to be held in Alaska on August 15, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said at a briefing.

"In our view, it is the will of the two leaders - the Russian president and US President Donald Trump - that was the crucial thing. It was them that gave an impetus to preparations for the meeting at the current stage," he noted in response to the question.

According to Fadeyev, the Russian presidential administration has repeatedly said that it’s possible to quickly agree both on a phone call and a personal meeting between the two heads of state.

US President Donald Trump announced on August 8 that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov later confirmed plans for such talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on options for a long-term peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place in Russia, Ushakov added.