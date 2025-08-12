Lavrov, Rubio discuss preparations for Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska — MFA

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Marco Rubio discussed preparations for the upcoming August 15 meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Alaska during a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On August 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They discussed certain aspects of preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15," the ministry said in a statement.

"Both sides confirmed their commitment to the successful holding of the event," the document noted.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.