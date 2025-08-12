LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. The rapid advance by the Russian Armed Forces near Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) which is unfolding at a risky moment for Ukraine has become one of the most significant achievements of the Russian army over the past year, the Financial Times said.

The newspaper calls it a "shock advance," emphasizing that it "has triggered a wave of indignation and confusion in Kiev ahead of a crucial summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Friday, in which the Russian president is expected to try to lock in battlefield gains." The Financial Times reiterates that the advance "marks some of the most significant Russian gains in the past year, and comes at a perilous moment for Ukraine, whose army is struggling with shortages of manpower and ammunition."

Earlier, Russian security agencies told TASS that Russian units had cut off a vital road linking Krasnoarmeysk and Dobropolye in the DPR.

Panic is spreading across Ukrainian media outlets and social networks over reports about the worsening situation for the Kiev regime near Krasnoarmeysk. The Strana media outlet says the situation is dangerous and predicts that in the coming days, Ukraine "may lose hundreds of kilometers per day."

Against this background, the Azov Corps (recognized as terrorist, outlawed in Russia) of Ukraine’s National Guard was redeployed to the vicinity of Krasnoarmeysk to bolster defenses. The corps said in a statement that the situation in that area remains "complex and dynamic."